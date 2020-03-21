15 Poems for Surviving the Coronavirus

It goes without saying that poetry isn't designed for easy times.

Instead, it's designed to sit with us through darkness, to echo our thoughts back at us, to show us we're not alone.



None of the following poems shy away from violence, fear, or suffering. They approach it from different angles—sometimes through the prism of solitude (like A. R. Ammons' meditative "Still,"), at other times refracted through music and cultural iconography (see "The Book of Yeezus" by Julian Randall, a poem that reads more like a primal scream). But each one looks unblinkingly at reality and, instead of denying it, shapes it into something more beautiful and more raw, and somehow closer to the actuality of the feelings and experiences that comprise being alive.

Today, many of us are facing a long stretch of unknowable changes from coronavirus. But as these poems remind us, humans have long been facing tremendous upheaval, staring disaster in the face and finding the song inside it—whether by choice or by some primal force that drives us to create in times of chaos. These poems show us that no one is alone in this, even though we're all facing different choices and approaching them from the isolation of our rooms. Poetry can bind us all together, across time and space, and if there were ever a time for it (to share it, to write it, to lose yourself in it), that time is now.

Here are 15poems to read during the onset of the coronavirus in America.

1. For when you're seeking hope: "Lockdown" by Brother Richard

Yes there is fear.

Yes there is isolation.

Yes there is panic buying.

Yes there is sickness.

Yes there is even death.

But,

They say that in Wuhan after so many years of noise

You can hear the birds again.

They say that after just a few weeks of quiet

The sky is no longer thick with fumes

But blue and grey and clear.

They say that in the streets of Assisi

People are singing to each other

across the empty squares,

keeping their windows open

so that those who are alone

may hear the sounds of family around them.

They say that a hotel in the West of Ireland

Is offering free meals and delivery to the housebound.

Today a young woman I know

is busy spreading fliers with her number

through the neighbourhood

So that the elders may have someone to call on.

Today Churches, Synagogues, Mosques and Temples

are preparing to welcome

and shelter the homeless, the sick, the weary

All over the world people are slowing down and reflecting

All over the world people are looking at their neighbours in a new way

All over the world people are waking up to a new reality

To how big we really are.

To how little control we really have.

To what really matters.

To Love.

So we pray and we remember that

Yes there is fear.

But there does not have to be hate.

Yes there is isolation.

But there does not have to be loneliness.

Yes there is panic buying.

But there does not have to be meanness.

Yes there is sickness.

But there does not have to be disease of the soul

Yes there is even death.

But there can always be a rebirth of love.

Wake to the choices you make as to how to live now.

Today, breathe.

Listen, behind the factory noises of your panic

The birds are singing again

The sky is clearing,

Spring is coming,

And we are always encompassed by Love.

Open the windows of your soul

And though you may not be able

to touch across the empty square,

Sing

2. For when dark thoughts come: "Divine" by Kim Addonizio

Oh hell, here's that dark wood again.

You thought you'd gotten through it –

middle of your life, the ogre turned into a mouse

monsters hammered down

into their caves, werewolves outrun.

You'd come out of all that, into a field.

There was one man standing in it.

He held out his arms.

Ping went your iHeart

so you took off all your clothes.

Now there were two of you,

or maybe one mashed back together

like sandwich halves,

oozing mayonnaise.

You lived on grapes and antidepressants

and the occasional small marinated mammal.

You watched the DVDs that dropped

from the DVD tree. Nothing

was forbidden to you, so no worries there.

It rained a lot.

You planted some tomatoes.

Something bad had to happen

because no trouble, no story, so

Fuck you, fine, whatever,

here come more black trees

hung with sleeping bats

like ugly Christmas ornaments.

Don't you hate the holidays?

All that giving. All those wind-up

creches, those fake silver icicles.

If you had a real one you could stab

your undead love through its big

cursed heart. Instead you have silver noodle

with which you must flay yourself.

Denial of pleasure,

death before death,

alone in the woods with a few bats

unfolding their creaky wings.

3. For when America fills you with rage and the powers that be are failing: "Dancing" by Robert Hass

The radio clicks on—it's poor swollen America,

Up already and busy selling the exhausting obligation

Of happiness while intermittently debating whether or not

A man who kills fifty people in five minutes

With an automatic weapon he has bought for the purpose

Is mentally ill. Or a terrorist. Or if terrorists

Are mentally ill. Because if killing large numbers of people

With sophisticated weapons is a sign of sickness—

You might want to begin with fire, our early ancestors

Drawn to the warmth of it—from lightning,

Must have been, the great booming flashes of it

From the sky, the tree shriveled and sizzling,

Must have been, an awful power, the odor

Of ozone a god's breath; or grass fires,

The wind whipping them, the animals stampeding,

Furious, driving hard on their haunches from the terror

Of it, so that to fashion some campfire of burning wood,

Old logs, must have felt like feeding on the crumbs

Of the god's power and they would tell the story

Of Prometheus the thief, and the eagle that feasted

On his liver, told it around a campfire, must have been,

And then—centuries, millennia—some tribe

Of meticulous gatherers, some medicine woman,

Or craftsman of metal discovered some sands that,

Tossed into the fire, burned blue or flared green,

So simple the children could do it, must have been,

Or some soft stone rubbed to a powder that tossed

Into the fire gave off a white phosphorescent glow.

The word for chemistry from a Greek—some say Arabic—

Stem associated with metal work. But it was in China

Two thousand years ago that fireworks were invented—

Fire and mineral in a confined space to produce power—

They knew already about the power of fire and water

And the power of steam: 100 BC, Julius Caesar's day.

In Alexandria, a Greek mathematician produced

A steam-powered turbine engine. Contain, explode.

"The earliest depiction of a gunpowder weapon

Is the illustration of a fire-lance on a mid-12th-century

Silk banner from Dunhuang." Silk and the silk road.

First Arab guns in the early fourteenth century. The English

Used cannons and a siege gun at Calais in 1346.

Cerigna, 1503: the first battle won by the power of rifles

When Spanish "arquebusiers" cut down Swiss pikemen

And French cavalry in a battle in southern Italy.

(Explosions of blood and smoke, lead balls tearing open

The flesh of horses and young men, peasants mostly,

Farm boys recruited to the armies of their feudal overlords.)

How did guns come to North America? 2014,

A headline: DIVERS DISCOVER THE SANTA MARIA

One of the ship's Lombard cannons may have been stolen

By salvage pirates off the Haitian reef where it had sunk.

And Cortes took Mexico with 600 men, 17 horses, 12 cannons.

And LaSalle, 1679, constructed a seven-cannon barque,

Le Griffon, and fired his cannons upon first entering the

continent's

Interior. The sky darkened by the terror of the birds.

In the dream time, they are still rising, swarming,

Darkening the sky, the chorus of their cries sharpening

As the echo of that first astounding explosion shimmers

On the waters, the crew blinking at the wind of their wings.

Springfield Arsenal, 1777. Rock Island Arsenal, 1862.

The original Henry rifle: a sixteen shot .44 caliber rimfire

Lever-action, breech-loading rifle patented—it was an age

Of tinkerers—by one Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860,

Just in time for the Civil War. Confederate casualties

In battle: about 95,000. Union casualties in battle:

About 110,000. Contain, explode. They were throwing

Sand into the fire, a blue flare, an incandescent green.

The Maxim machine gun, 1914, 400-600 small caliber rounds

Per minute. The deaths in combat, all sides, 1914-1918

Was 8,042,189. Someone was counting. Must have been.

They could send things whistling into the air by boiling water.

The children around the fire must have shrieked with delight

1920: Iraq, the peoples of that place were "restive,"

Under British rule and the young Winston Churchill

Invented the new policy of "aerial policing," which amounted,

Sources say, to bombing civilians and then pacifying them

With ground troops. Which led to the tactic of terrorizing

civilian

Populations in World War II. Total casualties in that war,

Worldwide: soldiers, 21 million; civilians, 27 million.

They were throwing sand into the fire. The ancestor who stole

Lightning from the sky had his guts eaten by an eagle.

Spread-eagled on a rock, the great bird feasting.

They are wondering if he is a terrorist or mentally ill.

London, Dresden. Berlin. Hiroshima, Nagasaki.

The casualties difficult to estimate. Hiroshima:

66,000 dead, 70,000 injured. In a minute. Nagasaki:

39,000 dead, 25,000 injured. There were more people killed,

100,000, in more terrifying fashion in the firebombing

Of Tokyo. Two arms races after the ashes settled.

The other industrial countries couldn't get there

Fast enough. Contain, burn. One scramble was

For the rocket that delivers the explosion that burns humans

By the tens of thousands and poisons the earth in the process.

They were wondering if the terrorist was crazy. If he was

A terrorist, maybe he was just unhappy. The other

Challenge afterwards was how to construct machine guns

A man or a boy could carry: lightweight, compact, easy to

assemble.

First a Russian sergeant, a Kalashnikov, clever with guns

Built one on a German model. Now the heavy machine gun.

The weapon of European imperialism through which

A few men trained in gunnery could slaughter native armies

In Africa and India and the mountains of Afghanistan,

Became "a portable weapon a child can operate."

The equalizer. So the undergunned Vietnamese insurgents

Fought off the greatest army in the world. So the Afghans

Fought off the Soviet army using Kalashnikovs the CIA

Provided to them. They were throwing powders in the fire

And dancing. Children's armies in Africa toting AK-47s

That fire thirty rounds a minute. A round is a bullet.

An estimated 500 million firearms on the earth.

100 million of them are Kalashnikov-style semi-automatics.

They were dancing in Orlando, in a club. Spring night.

Gay Pride. The relation of the total casualties to the history

Of the weapon that sent exploded metal into their bodies—

30 rounds a minute, or 40, is a beautifully made instrument,

And in America you can buy it anywhere—and into the history

Of the shaming culture that produced the idea of Gay Pride—

They were mostly young men, they were dancing in a club,

A spring night. The radio clicks on. Green fire. Blue fire.

The immense flocks of terrified birds still rising

In wave after wave above the waters in the dream time.

Crying out sharply. As the French ship breasted the vast

interior

Of the new land. America. A radio clicks on. The Arabs,

A commentator is saying, require a heavy hand. Dancing.

4. For when you're scrolling through pictures of empty New York, remembering: "Meditations in an Emergency" by Frank O'Hara

Am I to become profligate as if I were a blonde? Or religious as if I were French?



Each time my heart is broken it makes me feel more adventurous (and how the same names keep recurring on that interminable list!), but one of these days there'll be nothing left with which to venture forth.



Why should I share you? Why don't you get rid of someone else for a change?



I am the least difficult of men. All I want is boundless love.



Even trees understand me! Good heavens, I lie under them, too, don't I? I'm just like a pile of leaves.



However, I have never clogged myself with the praises of pastoral life, nor with nostalgia for an innocent past of perverted acts in pastures. No. One need never leave the confines of New York to get all the greenery one wishes—I can't even enjoy a blade of grass unless I know there's a subway handy, or a record store or some other sign that people do not totally regret life. It is more important to affirm the least sincere; the clouds get enough attention as it is and even they continue to pass. Do they know what they're missing? Uh huh.



My eyes are vague blue, like the sky, and change all the time; they are indiscriminate but fleeting, entirely specific and disloyal, so that no one trusts me. I am always looking away. Or again at something after it has given me up. It makes me restless and that makes me unhappy, but I cannot keep them still. If only I had grey, green, black, brown, yellow eyes; I would stay at home and do something. It's not that I am curious. On the contrary, I am bored but it's my duty to be attentive, I am needed by things as the sky must be above the earth. And lately, so great has their anxiety become, I can spare myself little sleep.



Now there is only one man I love to kiss when he is unshaven. Heterosexuality! you are inexorably approaching. (How discourage her?)



St. Serapion, I wrap myself in the robes of your whiteness which is like midnight in Dostoevsky. How am I to become a legend, my dear? I've tried love, but that hides you in the bosom of another and I am always springing forth from it like the lotus—the ecstasy of always bursting forth! (but one must not be distracted by it!) or like a hyacinth, "to keep the filth of life away," yes, there, even in the heart, where the filth is pumped in and courses and slanders and pollutes and determines. I will my will, though I may become famous for a mysterious vacancy in that department, that greenhouse.



Destroy yourself, if you don't know!



It is easy to be beautiful; it is difficult to appear so. I admire you, beloved, for the trap you've set. It's like a final chapter no one reads because the plot is over.



"Fanny Brown is run away—scampered off with a Cornet of Horse; I do love that little Minx, & hope She may be happy, tho' She has vexed me by this Exploit a little too. —Poor silly Cecchina! or F:B: as we used to call her. —I wish She had a good Whipping and 10,000 pounds." —Mrs. Thrale.



I've got to get out of here. I choose a piece of shawl and my dirtiest suntans. I'll be back, I'll re-emerge, defeated, from the valley; you don't want me to go where you go, so I go where you don't want me to. It's only afternoon, there's a lot ahead. There won't be any mail downstairs. Turning, I spit in the lock and the knob turns.

5. For when sorrow comes: "Grief" by Matthew Dickman

When grief comes to you as a purple gorilla

you must count yourself lucky.

You must offer her what's left

of your dinner, the book you were trying to finish

you must put aside

and make her a place to sit at the foot of your bed,

her eyes moving from the clock

to the television and back again.

I am not afraid. She has been here before

and now I can recognize her gait

as she approaches the house.

Some nights, when I know she's coming,

I unlock the door, lie down on my back,

and count her steps

from the street to the porch.

Tonight she brings a pencil and a ream of paper,

tells me to write down

everyone I have ever known,

and we separate them between the living and the dead

so she can pick each name at random.

I play her favorite Willie Nelson album

because she misses Texas

but I don't ask why.

She hums a little,

the way my brother does when he gardens.

We sit for an hour

while she tells me how unreasonable I've been,

crying in the check-out line,

refusing to eat, refusing to shower,

all the smoking and all the drinking.

Eventually she puts one of her heavy

purple arms around me, leans

her head against mine,

and all of a sudden things are feeling romantic.

So I tell her,

things are feeling romantic.

She pulls another name, this time

from the dead,

and turns to me in that way that parents do

so you feel embarrassed or ashamed of something.

Romantic? She says,

reading the name out loud, slowly

so I am aware of each syllable, each vowel

wrapping around the bones like new muscle,

the sound of that person's body

and how reckless it is,

how careless that his name is in one pile and not the other.

An arrow does its own form of singing I like to believe

this means nothing is ever too far

from the bird that it was I tender the dark

with a hum we cannot die in a legion

of spells for the Black boys who learned

to make the light sorry All I have ever wanted

is to be the wound you neon

All I have ever wanted is to die beautiful

in hands I could mistake for yours

All seasons are becoming the season

of my isolation The green sputters long

into December so I think we are all less invested

in loyalty these days O you gilded Amistad

the mouth I'd forgive without question froths

with an armada of golden-hulled ships Excess

I too pretty the interruption when I cannot bear

the elegy any longer I don't know how not to love

what would kill me without noticing I can be

ferocious with my ugly I can be the knife chanting

silver through the abrasion I wish I could write

of you as something that would break if I held it

living for too long O grief-cousin phantom-chain

wind-throne blade-choir What is death to the children

of the forgotten One day too my mother will die

and my loneliness will be a hyperbole of ravens

all of which will sing like fugitives Glory Glory

how much I'll miss her While yours anthem in the wrong

direction I will probably still love you then Glory Glory

how easy I march in defense of another man who wants me dead

7. For when your dreams turn apocalyptic: "Prayer for the Mutilated World" by sam sax

what will be left after the last fidget

spinner's spun its last spin





after the billboards accrue their thick

layer of grit masking advertisements

for teeth paste & tanqueray gin





after the highways are overtaken

by invasive forests





after the ministers give up their gods

& the rabbis their congregations

for drink





after new men rise to lead us sheep

toward our shearing, to make bed

sheets from our hair





after the high towers have no airplanes

to warn away & instead blink purely

toward heaven like children

with one red eye





after phone lines do nothing

but cut the sky into sheet music

& our phones are just expensive

bricks of metal & glass





after our cloud of photographs collapses

& all memories retreat back

into their privatized skulls





after the water taps gasp out their final

blessing

what then?





when even the local militias run

out of ammunitions





when the blast radii have been

chalked & the missiles do all they were

built to





when us jews have given up our state

for that much older country of walking

& then that even older religion of dirt





when all have succumbed to illness

inside the church of our gutted pharmacies





when the seas eat their cities





when the ground splits like a dress





when the trash continent in the mid-atlantic

at last opens its mouth to spit





what will be left after we've left





i dare not consider it





instead dance with me a moment

late in this last extinction





that you are reading this

must be enough





8. For when you want to find peace: "Love Sorrow" by Mary Oliver

Love sorrow. She is yours now, and you must

take care of what has been

given. Brush her hair, help her

into her little coat, hold her hand,

especially when crossing a street. For, think,

what if you should lose her? Then you would be

sorrow yourself; her drawn face, her sleeplessness

would be yours. Take care, touch

her forehead that she feel herself not so

utterly alone. And smile, that she does not

altogether forget the world before the lesson.

Have patience in abundance. And do not

ever lie or ever leave her even for a moment



by herself, which is to say, possibly, again,

abandoned. She is strange, mute, difficult,

sometimes unmanageable but, remember, she is a child.

And amazing things can happen. And you may see,



as the two of you go

walking together in the morning light, how

little by little she relaxes; she looks about her;

she begins to grow.





9. For when you're inspired to create: "Poet" by Dr. Alexis Pauline Gumbs

For Roberto Tijerina



After Audre Lorde's "Thanks to Jesse Jackson"

say it like bridge

spell it like splinter

these are the times

when words need carpenters

think out loud reshaping

into places to sit and meet

and walk and not fall through

write it like rice

growing hot and irresistible

undercover in the watched pot of revolution

spell it like cauldron

these are the years

when we eat our words

when the boil-over of desire

is the table we build by sharing

train our tongues to be trans

send ground tap rhythm of meaning

generate light like a helmet

in the mines

like a tread in the sloop

in the loop down of question

this is it

the time when each word

wake tongue

catch fire to ear

clean throat back to pink

when each word

sear like prophecy on our hearts

this is the moment

we all become

poets.





10. For when you're envisioning the future: "Sci-Fi" by Tracy K. Smith





There will be no edges, but curves.

Clean lines pointing only forward.





History, with its hard spine & dog-eared

Corners, will be replaced with nuance,





Just like the dinosaurs gave way

To mounds and mounds of ice.





Women will still be women, but

The distinction will be empty. Sex,





Having outlived every threat, will gratify

Only the mind, which is where it will exist.





For kicks, we'll dance for ourselves

Before mirrors studded with golden bulbs.





The oldest among us will recognize that glow—

But the word sun will have been re-assigned





To the Standard Uranium-Neutralizing device

Found in households and nursing homes.





And yes, we'll live to be much older, thanks

To popular consensus. Weightless, unhinged,





Eons from even our own moon, we'll drift

In the haze of space, which will be, once





And for all, scrutable and safe.





11. For when the future comes, and it looks familiar: "An Old Story" (also by Tracy K. Smith)

We were made to understand it would be

Terrible. Every small want, every niggling urge,

Every hate swollen to a kind of epic wind.



Livid, the land, and ravaged, like a rageful

Dream. The worst in us having taken over

And broken the rest utterly down.



A long age

Passed. When at last we knew how little

Would survive us—how little we had mended



Or built that was not now lost—something

Large and old awoke. And then our singing

Brought on a different manner of weather.



Then animals long believed gone crept down

From trees. We took new stock of one another.

We wept to be reminded of such color.





12. For when you are relishing stillness: "Still" by A. R. Ammons

I said I will find what is lowly

and put the roots of my identity

down there:

each day I'll wake up

and find the lowly nearby,

a handy focus and reminder,

a ready measure of my significance,

the voice by which I would be heard,

the wills, the kinds of selfishness

I could

freely adopt as my own:





but though I have looked everywhere,

I can find nothing

to give myself to:

everything is





magnificent with existence, is in

surfeit of glory:

nothing is diminished,

nothing has been diminished for me:





I said what is more lowly than the grass:

ah, underneath,

a ground-crust of dry-burnt moss:

I looked at it closely

and said this can be my habitat: but

nestling in I

found

below the brown exterior

green mechanisms beyond the intellect

awaiting resurrection in rain: so I got up





and ran saying there is nothing lowly in the universe:

I found a beggar:

he had stumps for legs: nobody was paying

him any attention: everybody went on by:

I nestled in and found his life:

there, love shook his body like a devastation:

I said

though I have looked everywhere

I can find nothing lowly

in the universe:





I whirled though transfigurations up and down,

transfigurations of size and shape and place:





at one sudden point came still,

stood in wonder:

moss, beggar, weed, tick, pine, self, magnificent

with being!







13. For when you turn off the noise and listen: "The Word of the Silence" by Aurobindo

A bare impersonal hush is now my mind,

A world of sight clear and inimitable,

A volume of silence by a Godhead signed,

A greatness pure, virgin of will.



Once on its pages Ignorance could write

In a scribble of intellect the blind guess of Time

And cast gleam-messages of ephemeral light,

A food for souls that wander on Nature's rim.



But now I listen to a greater Word

Born from the mute unseen omniscient Ray:

The Voice that only Silence's ear has heard

Leaps missioned from an eternal glory of Day.



All turns from a wideness and unbroken peace

To a tumult of joy in a sea of wide release.

14. For when you're seeking redemption in the isolation: "It is the pang of separation that spreads throughout the world (from Gitanjali), by Rabindranath Tagore

It is the pang of separation that spreads throughout the world and gives birth to shapes innumerable in the infinite sky.

It is this sorrow of separation that gazes in silence all night from star to star and becomes lyric among rustling leaves in rainy darkness of July.

It is this overspreading pain that deepens into loves and desires, into sufferings and joys in human homes; and this it is that ever melts and flows in songs through my poet's heart.





15. For when you are healing: "A Map to the Next World" by Joy Harjo

for Desiray Kierra Chee

In the last days of the fourth world I wished to make a map for

those who would climb through the hole in the sky.





My only tools were the desires of humans as they emerged

from the killing fields, from the bedrooms and the kitchens.





For the soul is a wanderer with many hands and feet.





The map must be of sand and can't be read by ordinary light. It

must carry fire to the next tribal town, for renewal of spirit.





In the legend are instructions on the language of the land, how it

was we forgot to acknowledge the gift, as if we were not in it or of it.





Take note of the proliferation of supermarkets and malls, the

altars of money. They best describe the detour from grace.





Keep track of the errors of our forgetfulness; the fog steals our

children while we sleep.





Flowers of rage spring up in the depression. Monsters are born

there of nuclear anger.





Trees of ashes wave good-bye to good-bye and the map appears to

disappear.





We no longer know the names of the birds here, how to speak to

them by their personal names.





Once we knew everything in this lush promise.





What I am telling you is real and is printed in a warning on the

map. Our forgetfulness stalks us, walks the earth behind us, leav-

ing a trail of paper diapers, needles, and wasted blood.





An imperfect map will have to do, little one.





The place of entry is the sea of your mother's blood, your father's

small death as he longs to know himself in another.





There is no exit.





The map can be interpreted through the wall of the intestine—a

spiral on the road of knowledge.





You will travel through the membrane of death, smell cooking

from the encampment where our relatives make a feast of fresh

deer meat and corn soup, in the Milky Way.





They have never left us; we abandoned them for science.





And when you take your next breath as we enter the fifth world

there will be no X, no guidebook with words you can carry.





You will have to navigate by your mother's voice, renew the song

she is singing.





Fresh courage glimmers from planets.





And lights the map printed with the blood of history, a map you

will have to know by your intention, by the language of suns.





When you emerge note the tracks of the monster slayers where they

entered the cities of artificial light and killed what was killing us.





You will see red cliffs. They are the heart, contain the ladder.





A white deer will greet you when the last human climbs from the

destruction.





Remember the hole of shame marking the act of abandoning our

tribal grounds.





We were never perfect.





Yet, the journey we make together is perfect on this earth who was

once a star and made the same mistakes as humans.





We might make them again, she said.





Crucial to finding the way is this: there is no beginning or end.





You must make your own map.

Read more poems on resilience.

